Dear Readers - One thing evident from writing this column is that there are many different ways to be “family.” Following is one such example:

Reader’s Commentary “People don’t have to hate each other just because they can’t/don’t want to be married anymore. I have a unique situation.

“My husband and I were way too young and not ready for marriage. We had a daughter, divorced, my ex remarried and there was no contact between them until she was in her teens.

“Sure, there were bumps along the way, but now my daughter’s mid-30’s, a mom herself, and they’re in a good spot. One day when she was going there for dinner, I was asked to come. I thought it might be weird but went anyway.

“Turns out I still like my ex although I’d never want to be married to him.

“I also like his wife and we have interests in common. I started also visiting without my daughter. I’ve stayed for weekends and his wife (now my friend) and I travel each year together.

“My sons and grandkids have been welcomed into the family, and also spent time with them. Their son is like an extension of my family. I consider him another son.

“You don’t have to be blood to be family. More people should be less judgmental and open up their minds and hearts. You never know what you might find.”