I’m 48, divorced, in a second marriage with a man I love. We dated online for six months, met in person twice, met each other’s families (we both have adult children), and started our life together.

He moved here two years ago. I sold my former home and we bought a condo in a suburban community we both love.

Our only difficulties come from our different backgrounds.

He held a very responsible job, and was “head” of his extended family. His brothers, nephews, even friends, all sought his advice.

I’d grown up with an older sister and brother who protected me, and made me feel capable at whatever I tried.

Our problem is that my husband believes that as “the man of the house,” his opinions hold more weight than mine.

Example: Recently, I replaced our dishwasher because the one that came with the condo had already been in use for 10 years and broke down twice. Repairs were expensive.

When I told my husband I’d ordered a new dishwasher, he got angry, asking prices and where else I’d looked. I said I’d send it back, he could wash the dishes himself.

He cooled down, I apologized, but it’s left an uneasy feeling between us. How do I end the “cold war” over a dishwasher?

Our Marriage Standoff