FEEDBACK Regarding the university student whose friend is extremely anxious (Oct. 7):

“I read your column daily. I find your responses helpful in helping me navigate life and also in working through for myself how I may deal with, or respond to, situations described in letter submissions.

“I read your response to this young university student’s dilemma with surprise and sadness. ‘Sky’ cared enough about her friend to write to you and ask for advice, and it is absolutely not their responsibility to care for their suffering friend.

“However, it seems evident from the handful of examples noted in Sky’s letter that the friend is dealing with some form of anxiety or other mental health disorder (possibly OCD?). The range of possible conditions is broad - from manageable “home sickness” that many students can experience when moving away to university (some to more severe degrees than others) to less manageable conditions that warrant immediate medical and/or therapeutic intervention to hopefully divert the path the sufferer is on, reduce the possibility of way more serious outcomes down the road and help get the person back on a thriving path.

“When someone is suffering with mental illness, it is not rational. The sufferer’s ability to think rationally is hindered or non-existent. Using rational thought is not helpful and in fact can be very hurtful because it often results in the suffering person feeling like they are even more broken.

“I think this young student needs to consult with a therapist, undergo a mental health evaluation and get a treatment plan. More importantly, she needs someone to be with her in her suffering, to listen, validate, be with her in her pain and in the knowledge that she will get through this with time. That is the advice I would have hoped to read in your response.

“It is, of course, not Sky’s responsibility to be that ‘safe person’ if they do not feel capable at this very important time in their lives. That is absolutely understandable. However, Sky may be amazed at how little ‘listening and validating’ time is needed to help their friend.

“Once someone feels ‘heard,’ once a person can actually sit with and tolerate a loved one’s pain for even a few minutes, the beneficial results are immediate and can be transformational.

“We need to talk about mental health, but we also all should educate ourselves - talking about it is not enough to erase the stigma.”

Mental illness survivor