I have an employee that is constantly complaining about her salary. I’ll overhear her in the kitchen discussing her pay, to the dollars and cents, with anyone who happens to be in there with her. I even heard her once discussing her situation in the washroom. I asked to speak with her privately and discussed her salary with her. When she was hired, we agreed on a sliding scale of increase, based on time and performance. It’s barely been three months since she arrived! To be clear, I don’t own the company, but this person is in my group, which gives me the authority to decide whether she is meeting the requirements within the time frame. And in all honesty, she’s just OK at her job. She’s not blowing me away, and her verbal effusion regarding her income is quite annoying to the other employees. How do I deal with this? Stop Complaining

I can’t give you specific feedback since I don’t know what the laws are in your jurisdiction and/or your industry. I would imagine that if your employee agreed to a certain checklist and timeline to match with increased earnings, then that is what she needs to aspire to. If she’s not reaching those pre-set goals, her complaint is futile. I imagine that you’d be best talking to your direct supervisor and figuring out how to deal with this employee. I assume Human Resources would need to get involved as well. Just make sure that whatever decisions are made, they are legal, just and kind.

There is a gorgeous new puppy who just moved onto our street. He is always jumping on me and saying hello, and I honestly don’t mind at all. The funniest part is that he gets so excited, he always pees when he sees me, and since he’s a puppy, he just squats. His owner and I are very friendly and enjoy the puppy’s antics. Unfortunately, the other day, while his owner and I stopped to chat, the pup lifted his leg and peed on my friend’s leg. She was livid and started to yell at the dog. My neighbour was horrified, as was I, and we went our separate ways. But now my neighbour won’t talk to me, and all I want to do is apologize for my friend’s reaction. What do I do? Puppy Pee

If you know where your neighbour lives, drop off a card and a treat for the dog. Explain that you were unimpressed with how your friend reacted and you apologize on her behalf. Yes, readers, of course I feel that the puppy needs to be trained not to pee on people, but that’s not the issue. If you’re looking to douse the fire, I wouldn’t even mention that to the owner at this moment.

My girlfriend agreed to go on a camping trip with me this summer. I wanted it to be a romantic adventure. She’s now insisting that her sister and her boyfriend join us. I like my girlfriend’s sister, but her boyfriend is not my kind of guy. He’s going to want to get drunk and howl at the moon. How do I manage this without upsetting my girlfriend or her sister? Starry, starry night

Ask your girlfriend why she wants her sister and her boyfriend to join you. Listen to her. Then explain to her what your concerns are and why they wouldn’t be your first choice. Talk it through with your gf. If she can see your point of view, she may rethink inviting them. At the very least, ask her if she’ll help you curb his wolverine enthusiasm for your peace and tranquillity. Working together to overcome adversity will make your relationship stronger.

FEEDBACK Regarding the chocolate mistake (May 21): Reader – “I can't believe you missed a huge red flag in this story and let the boyfriend off so easily. She put the chocolate in the cupboard, he felt the coffee (and maybe the chocolate) was good enough to have or take to work but ‘mistakenly’ thought the rest was garbage? “I think there was more to it than that. He may have an issue with her eating chocolate (wants her to lose weight or not gain?) but there is no way that chocolate in a cupboard was in any way garbage or his right to throw out. She needs to confront him about it and consider if he has an ulterior motive or jealousy of her friend for throwing out a thoughtful gift. And I'd question if he is normally so helpful in putting out the trash.”

Lisi – Good last point!