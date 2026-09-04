I recently caught my husband cheating and was shocked. I was under the impression that we had a healthy marriage, and lately we’ve been discussing starting a family. Obviously, I’ve put that on hold until we can figure out what’s going on between us. He is leaning in and saying that he wants to be together and that his cheating partner is no longer in his life. I decided to do some deep snooping into his things, and I have discovered that over the course of our six-year marriage, he has cheated on me six times! Once for every year of our life together. Who does that and why? What do I do now? Not so happily ever after

You need to speak to a lawyer and start your divorce proceedings. Fortunately, you don’t have children together, which would have complicated everything. This man is not capable of being in a committed relationship, at least not with you. This is not the kind of person you want to create a family with. In fact, this is not the kind of person you want to be connected to. Walk away. Quickly.

My girlfriend is mad at me but refuses to acknowledge that she’s mad or tell me why. I know she’s mad because she’s not talking to me, and when she does, she’s cold, curt and borderline bitchy. I’ve tried to ask her what’s going on, but she shrugs and walks away. I decided to take a different approach and I asked her sister, but she swears she knows nothing. So, I figured, I don’t want to fight with someone simply because they feel like fighting, so I won’t engage. But now she’s even more mad at me! What am I supposed to do in this situation? Girlfriend’s Ire

Your girlfriend sounds immature and childish. If she’s upset with you about something, she should have the decency to discuss it with you. You’ve tried to approach her, to find out what the issue is, but to no avail. I think I’d walk away from this relationship. I’m not saying that to play a game with her. I mean, walk away for good. It doesn’t sound as though you are getting anything positive out of it anyway.

My younger sister is taller, blonder and honestly, much prettier than me. Whenever we go out, she gets all the attention. I’m being honest when I say that I’m not unattractive. But standing next to her, I am nothing more than the shorter, uglier sister. Obviously, it wasn’t always like this. I’m three years older, so for at least the first 15 years of my life, I was taller. But then she hit puberty and just shot right up. She’s a bean pole! And she looks nothing like either of my parents. I am clearly my mother’s daughter. The problem is that we’re very good friends and love spending time together. But my self-confidence and self-esteem are diminishing as she gets more beautiful by the day. How do I deal with this? Ugly Duckling

You must speak with a therapist to discuss how to fill your own cup, so you don’t lose your self-esteem and confidence. Because even though this situation is “caused” by your sister’s growth and beauty, it’s your problem to manage. You could consider bringing your sister to one of your sessions so she can understand what is going on in your mind. It’s important that she knows that any upset is not about your sibling relationship, or a reflection of how much you love her and like her as a friend. Clearly, she can’t change her physical appearance, but it would be healthy for her to understand how it affects you.

FEEDBACK Regarding sole sister (June 18): Reader – “I feel you may have given some wrong advice to the Sole Sister. You suggested to keep the peace, that she gives her sister back the shoes (now looking really nice) that were given (ruined as far as the sister was concerned) to her. “You are reinforcing the fact that the more whining and complaining that occurs, the more you get your own way. The complaining sister needs to learn that actions have consequences. She ruined the new shoes, gave them away, and then wants them back when they are fixed? What lesson are you suggesting the whining sister is learning? I disagree with some of your advice. Sorry.”

Lisi – I’m OK with you disagreeing. You’re right, there’s no lesson here. However, they’re siblings. She shouldn’t be schooling her sister. Read my original answer more carefully. I’m hoping the mom learns her lesson.