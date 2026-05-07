I am a 76-year-old low-income Torontonian. I was raised as an Orthodox Jew in Montreal in the ‘50s and ‘60s. I am no stranger to bullying, including spontaneous violence from strangers. Recently I experienced bullying at a hospital that evoked all those memories. I complained and the hospital was tardy and insensitive in their response.
I had a total knee replacement surgery. I was later brought to a public ward for overnight stay until my discharge the next day. I felt nauseous and began to vomit, probably a reaction to the hydromorphone or the pain. I carefully contained my vomit in two basins. My next bed neighbour began to complain loudly about the smell. He was joined by the other two patients in the room. This verbal abuse continued while I was being catheterized as my internal urethral bladder was still paralyzed from the nerve blocking agent used for the surgery. Since this was my second catheterization of the day, it was quite painful, but I had to remain absolutely still while it was being performed. The nurse and nursing student attending me did nothing to stop the verbal abuse. I feel that their “silence” enabled the bullies i.e. implied bystander approval.
The next day, while in the bathroom, I overheard my ward mates say, "He is a homeless drug addict….and that is why his vomit stinks so much." Interpatient bullying in hospitals is not a new thing. Bullying is a major problem in Canada. The 2025 Raising Canada reports reveals “an alarming surge in bullying, with 71% of youth between the ages of 12-17 experiencing bullying within the past year."
There are evidence-based courses for reducing bullying. They’re empathy training courses. It’s very difficult to abuse someone if you feel their pain. Countries that have made mandatory empathy courses as part of their basic elementary and high school curriculum, for example, Denmark has much lower rates of bullying than Canada.
How can I get my proposal, the Moses Protocol, which is to have a zero-tolerance policy of bullying - patient to patient, patient to staff, staff to patient, and inter staff – to be used in hospitals? Anyone found bullying would face immediate consequences. Once alerted, or even just noticing, staff would have to act.
No More Bullying
I am so sorry that you were bullied while in the hospital and that you felt the nursing staff did nothing to protect you. Zero-tolerance for bullying is implemented in many institutions around the world. I recently noticed a sign regarding verbal abuse at a government office and at the bank. Most schools also implement this type of policy.
I would hazard to guess that this also exists in most hospitals. In fact, research shows that, for example, Mount Sinai hospital in Toronto “maintains a policy of zero tolerance for harassment, bullying, and discrimination, operating under a Code of Ethical Conduct and Respectful Workplace Policy. They also have a “Safe Patients/Safe Staff” program in place, which was developed in house.
I strongly suggest you reach out to the Patient Relations Office, by phone or by email. If you feel your issue is unresolved, there is an Ontario Patient Ombudsman who will escalate your issue.
FEEDBACK Regarding immature (March 12):
Reader – “Some people never really grow up and, unfortunately, remain ‘entitled’ their entire lives, until action is finally taken. Why was law enforcement not apparently called? Such assault should never have been permitted to occur WITHOUT consequences. Being 2026, someone captured the event on their phone and may have even posted on social media.”
FEEDBACK Regarding response to swearing (Oct. 27; Jan. 14; March 12):
Reader – “I appreciated your response to the reader who mistakenly thought you had advised washing the mouth of the swearing with soap (Jan 14). I also agree with both of you. By today's standard of child welfare, this would be considered abusive.
“But since you do consider this to be abuse, why print this advice from another reader at the risk that others may follow it and inflict this awful experience upon their own children? Is it just to surprise most readers into realizing that some people still feel this way? I can't see it being a balanced approach to child behaviour management... it may even be illegal by today's child protection laws. Just wondering why this reader's suggestion, clearly upsetting to some, merited publication.”
Lisi – Good question! I think I was surprised that people still behave this way and wanted to see if others reacted.”