I am a 76-year-old low-income Torontonian. I was raised as an Orthodox Jew in Montreal in the ‘50s and ‘60s. I am no stranger to bullying, including spontaneous violence from strangers. Recently I experienced bullying at a hospital that evoked all those memories. I complained and the hospital was tardy and insensitive in their response.

I had a total knee replacement surgery. I was later brought to a public ward for overnight stay until my discharge the next day. I felt nauseous and began to vomit, probably a reaction to the hydromorphone or the pain. I carefully contained my vomit in two basins. My next bed neighbour began to complain loudly about the smell. He was joined by the other two patients in the room. This verbal abuse continued while I was being catheterized as my internal urethral bladder was still paralyzed from the nerve blocking agent used for the surgery. Since this was my second catheterization of the day, it was quite painful, but I had to remain absolutely still while it was being performed. The nurse and nursing student attending me did nothing to stop the verbal abuse. I feel that their “silence” enabled the bullies i.e. implied bystander approval.

The next day, while in the bathroom, I overheard my ward mates say, "He is a homeless drug addict….and that is why his vomit stinks so much." Interpatient bullying in hospitals is not a new thing. Bullying is a major problem in Canada. The 2025 Raising Canada reports reveals “an alarming surge in bullying, with 71% of youth between the ages of 12-17 experiencing bullying within the past year."

There are evidence-based courses for reducing bullying. They’re empathy training courses. It’s very difficult to abuse someone if you feel their pain. Countries that have made mandatory empathy courses as part of their basic elementary and high school curriculum, for example, Denmark has much lower rates of bullying than Canada.

How can I get my proposal, the Moses Protocol, which is to have a zero-tolerance policy of bullying - patient to patient, patient to staff, staff to patient, and inter staff – to be used in hospitals? Anyone found bullying would face immediate consequences. Once alerted, or even just noticing, staff would have to act.

No More Bullying