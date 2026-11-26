I am a baby-boomer, and my daughter is Gen Z. Her boyfriend of one year recently broke up with her by text. Is this normal for this generation? It really came as a shock as they've been going out for over a year. He took her out for her birthday the week before and gave her romantic cards which she put on the bookshelf. She claims he hates his (professional) great paying job and he is homesick for his country (mother is there; father and siblings are here) although he's lived here more than 15 years. We haven't met him nor have his siblings met her. I’m not sure if they've even met each other's friends. I find this whole situation weird. I'll keep my nose out of it, but I find this “breaking up by text” totally insulting and disrespectful to my daughter. Your thoughts? Will the next thing be marriage by text? Confused mom

Three decades ago, a rumour went around that Phil Collins, singer, songwriter and lead vocalist for the band Genesis, dumped his second wife via fax. It was just a rumour but ironically, his first wife asked him for a divorce via fax 15 years earlier. And his third wife dumped him via text. Clearly all of them suffered from communication issues (or just him since he was the common denominator). My point is, it’s not unique to your daughter or her generation. It is, definitively, the coward’s way out. Dropping your bomb via text or any other impersonal method shields you from having to face the person you’re hurting. True, there’s no yelling, throwing things, or crying for you to witness, but there’s also no responsibility or need for explanation. I would say your daughter is better off without this guy. He’s disingenuous, as modelled by his romantic gestures only one week before walking away. And he hasn’t brought her into his fold, a red flag. Support her emotionally but keep your comments to yourself. I agree, it’s insulting and disrespectful, but let her use those words to describe him first.

My boyfriend and I just haven’t been getting along all that well lately. We’re always annoyed with each other, make plans without the other person and just can’t seem to shake this mood, though neither of us can put our finger on what exactly is the problem. I thought it would be a good idea to go on a vacation together. He agreed but requested we keep the cost down. So, I suggested a road trip before the weather turns, rendering that idea less favourable. Together we agreed on our end destination and discussed that we would both come up with an itinerary, then sit down, compare the two, and create the best trip that would suit both of us. After what felt like a lot of compromise on my part, we agreed on the itinerary. The whole trip was to be 10 days. But by the time we arrived, we couldn’t fathom spending one more minute together. He flew back the next day, and now I’m stuck out here by myself and need to drive home. What do I do? Not my Ride or Die

Call one of your siblings, cousins, friends, or even a parent. Offer to fly them out if they’ll drive back with you. You can cut the trip short, but not if it’s going to cost you and you don’t have the money to spare. Hopefully he’s paid his half, which you will not be returning, especially since you may have to pay more for a co-pilot. This relationship is done. Walk away knowing you tried.

FEEDBACK Regarding allergy alert (Sept. 9):

Reader – “You’re so right that this parent should do everything possible to protect her son. Even though the school assured them that the dining hall is well-equipped, it’s not necessarily 100 per cent foolproof. I would have opted to not have him eat his meals in the dining hall, despite the school taking all possible precautions to provide a nut-free environment. “An 18-year-old at our church died within a few days of her first year in university. She got a frozen yogurt from the dining hall because she was assured it was nut-free. Unfortunately, the machine had been used to dispense pistachio ice cream, and, despite proper cleaning, caused an anaphylactic episode. She forgot her EpiPen in her room and it couldn’t be retrieved in time to save her. Even though I didn’t know her, I was so saddened by the loss. Her parents and sister were devastated. “Praying this young man stays safe.”