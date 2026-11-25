Recently, my aspirations and dreams have intensified. However, due to my mental state, many of them feel just about impossible. I often find myself daydreaming about my future and what I want to achieve more than taking the steps to get there. When I do try to improve my skills (such as guitar), I get very frustrated with myself, as I'm still very much a beginner, which is extremely disheartening. I feel quite pathetic about it because I wish to be famous or at least well-known one day. However, when I look at myself, I realize that I'm not really my own person, but rather a blend of my idols. I don't seem to have anything that truly defines me as my own person or someone unique. I struggle with the things I love, hardly know who I am, and find it difficult to appreciate the good I do for others, largely due to my own selfishness and lack of concern for the lives of others. Other people say I'm interesting, and I know I am loved, but I don't know why. People adore me, but I don't know why. I have nothing to offer but dramatics and sitting around listening to them talk. I'm still a teenager, and people call this something I'll get over with eventually. I want it over with now. It eats away at me and takes up all my days and energy. At times, I feel like I lie to myself about who I am to make myself seem more interesting, which makes it infinitely harder to figure anything out. What can I do to discover who I am? Teenage Angst

I was shocked when I got to your third paragraph! You’re only a teenager? You have a fabulous command of the English language, and a very mature writing style. That aside, “they” are correct that your teen years are quite difficult because it is exactly at this time that you’re being asked to define yourself (even just with regards to which courses you want to take in school), and yet, it’s exactly at this time when you start to question every word you say, every thought you feel, every move you make. Take a deep breath and give yourself some grace. You absolutely do NOT have to define yourself right now. There is still so much time to change your mind about anything and everything. At this point in your life, NOTHING is impossible. You could choose to become an astronaut, a nuclear physicist, an author, a plumber, a business owner, a musician – anything! Daydreaming is OK. It’s healthy. It allows you to conjure up possible scenarios and see if they “feel” good. Anything you want to do will take time and practice, for example, guitar. Only very few people pick up any instrument and just play without any instruction. And, like anything, you must keep at it to get better. And, if we’re still talking about music, everyone who came before you will have an influence on you. What musician wasn’t influenced by Elvis or the Beatles? The more you hone your skills, the more you’ll discover your own niche, your own identity, your unique talent. Don’t be so hard on yourself, (most teenagers can’t see past their own nose) and more importantly, be patient. None of us know what tomorrow will bring; but we know that tomorrow will come. Focus on the things you need to do, such as your homework, your chores, and any other responsibilities you may have. Then carve out the rest of your free time to focus on your interests, like guitar. Stay off your phone, eat healthy, and get a good night’s sleep.

FEEDBACK Regarding the blended family (Sept. 9):

Reader – “While I’m in total agreement that everyone be involved in the training process, I would suggest that she advise her stepson not to be involved in the care of the dog. He’s a teenager. He won’t argue over having less to do. “The puppy will naturally go to where he feels most secure. I suspect that it’s already bonding hard with their daughter. Pets know who treats them well and who does not. “How does your stepson treat his stepsister? That will be a huge indicator regarding how he will likely treat the dog.”

FEEDBACK Regarding barking dog (June 19; Sept. 10):

Reader – “As a lifelong dog owner, dogs don’t bark for no reason. This dog is either scared, distressed, bored, but in need of something. Perhaps a dog walker could relieve the dog’s stress. Are the owners even aware it barks incessantly? If they do know, they’re the problem.”