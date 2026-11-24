I have three adult children who are all kind, considerate and successful and they have never given me any grief. They’re all married and I love their partners. The eldest and youngest both have children; the middle does not.

I’m writing about the middle, a daughter. Her husband is also from Ontario; they met in another province and settled there. He was in the military and retired a few years ago to focus on building a life with my daughter. He is very clever, extremely handy and very wise with money. They have three rental units and are in the process of fixing up their forever home on a waterfront property.

They had friends that were obviously jealous of their real estate success and openly said that they hope that they would fail in today’s market. My son-in-law wrote them off as friends and they now have zero friends.

Now, since his retirement, he has become very hostile toward my daughter, sending her malicious and hurtful messages such as her being a narcissistic wife and that she will destroy their kids if they ever have any. His behaviour is bizarre, for example, he recently left a truckload of groceries in his truck for eight hours, didn’t do his usual chores and left his tools strewn all over the floor. He is very organized with his tools. He is also spending a lot of his time scrolling on his phone.

He admits to not taking his antidepressants and mood elevating meds since retiring. They have been in counselling for a good year and a half with little success. He hasn’t had any alcohol for six weeks and still no positive changes. He was raised in a dysfunctional family and always vowed that he would one day be part of a loving family.

My daughter is at her breaking point, always walking on eggshells around him. She sees her siblings and cousins in loving relationships and having babies and she wants this very much also. She talks about leaving but just can’t see herself starting over at 35 and maintains she really loves him. My mom lived her life in a verbally and mentally abusive relationship but stayed because she had four small children and being a single mother in the 1970s was frowned upon.

Times have changed and my daughter deserves to be happy, and I don’t want her to live that kind of life. What is going on and how do we support them?

Heartbroken mom