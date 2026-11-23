I haven’t been able to come to terms with what’s happening with my sister. She’s three years older than me and we are now in our late 60s. Ever since I was born, she hasn’t liked me. I’ve tried to get her to be my sister, and I thought it being later in life she might come around, but no. I can even remember when we were in our late teens asking her point blank, “Will you please be my sister?" The response then was yes. But as usual, nothing ever changed. I feel lonely and want my sister and since our parents are no longer around, I can't even go to them. Even recently I asked her for her address and her reply was she would prefer not to share her address - then says, “Enjoy your life.” How can I knowing I have a sister who doesn’t want me, which hurts so bad? What can I do to overcome this? Wishing she'd come around

I’m so sorry! That is really upsetting. Unfortunately, we can’t change people or control their behaviour; we can only be responsible for our own actions. It sounds as though your sister is never going to change. Why? Your guess is as good as mine, but I strongly suggest you not waste your mental energy trying to figure her out. It’s been almost 70 years and it’s still a mystery. Lean into other family members, such as your spouse, your children, any other siblings and/or cousins. If she is your only family, lean into your friends and create a family through them. I also strongly suggest you see a therapist who can help you work through the pain you feel caused by your sibling’s estrangement. I am not diagnosing, but I would imagine you suffer from a strong feeling of abandonment, especially now that both your parents have passed.

My wife is angry with me. I’m not sure what her deep reason is, but she’s attacking me on a superficial level. She is a lawyer, partnered in a practice, making a very good income and working long hours. She loves what she does and has been at it for over 20 years. I used to run an advertising agency, until we got bought out by a much larger company. Some people were offered to stay on at a significantly reduced income; others were offered a large package to walk away with a noncompete. I was part of the latter group. At the time, my sister was unwell and going through an ugly divorce. I offered to help her, with her children and her health, any way I could. I also became a stay-home dad to our young son. Money wasn’t an issue. After almost a decade, my sister’s health turned around; she met someone new; and my son grew up. My “job” became redundant. I’ve tried hard to get back into the advertising world, but it’s changed so much and I’m a dinosaur. I’m trying to figure it out. But my wife picks at me for not “working.” How can I get her to back off? As the World Turns

I believe your wife is feeling a sense of fear, and pressure. Your monetary package must be dwindling by now, which means she’s still on the hook as the major income earner. Perhaps she was hoping to take a step back once you took a step in. Maybe she’s picking up on your sense of self-worth, as a dinosaur in your field, and purposeless. I suggest you two sit down and brainstorm, together, ideas for you to continue living a fulfilling life (for example, consulting or volunteering). And then a reminder that in a marriage, and in a family, a partnership isn’t equal dollar for dollar. The work that goes in – to parenting, housework, life maintenance – is unpaid but necessary. Your wife needs some reassurance that you (all) can afford to continue living your lifestyle, and that you are contributing to that, financially or otherwise.

FEEDBACK Regarding the dental hygienist unable to handle bad breath (June 18; Sept. 7): Reader – “I’ve just had my recent dental appointment, and I inquired with my dental hygienist regarding this question. Her response somewhat surprised me, as she questioned if this person was in the right profession. A dental checkup is not only dental per se, but also oral health, which included sights and smells, and has now shown to have links with heart health. “If the dental hygienist cannot provide thorough services, is the patient getting the best care available? I want all my health care providers to be totally honest with me. If there is something wrong, I want to know about it as soon as possible. I have seen the benefits of early detection. “Anything that covers up is of no benefit to the patient and may be detrimental to their health.”