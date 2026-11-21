I was recently invited to my granddaughter’s for a get-together and to spend time with my infant great-granddaughter. Her partner's mom and grandmother, and a couple of other relatives were there. Every other word coming out of their mouths started with an F and I don't mean "funny" or "freaky.” I'm afraid the baby's first words will start with an F! I think I was 15 before I started using that word and I felt guilty when I did. How do I handle this? F-Bombed

There’s really nothing you can do. She’s not your baby and you’re not her parent. However, depending on how close you and your granddaughter are, you could quietly bring it up in conversation the next time you see her. I would be as honest and non-judgemental as possible. “I noticed a lot of people were using the F-word when I was over last time. I know I’m from another generation, but we were never allowed to throw it around so casually. Has it lost it’s negative impact? Is it more commonplace?” Your granddaughter could laugh and say you’re being silly, but it’ll bring the topic to the forefront of her mind. Or she could confide in you that she was as appalled as you were. However, if you don’t have a close relationship with her, I’d just leave it alone.

For the past two months, since the summer ended, I’ve been attending a weekly Pilates class at a studio not far from my home. I’ve been very diligent and haven’t missed a single week. I always go at the same time on the same day and recognize the regulars. There’s one woman who comes every two weeks, so I’ve seen her four times of the eight. Each time she comes, she has a different bodily issue. The first week, she kept sneezing. Obviously, I didn’t think anything of it, until the second week, when she kept burping. These were mostly quiet, but loud enough for the rest of us to hear and for her to feel the need to say excuse me. Last week, she kept coughing, but she said she just had something stuck in her throat (and I wasn’t concerned she was sick because it did sound more like that kind of a cough). But during tonight’s class, she farted about six times in the hour. Part of me feels badly for her, but part of me thinks she should see a doctor and stay away from group activities. What would you do? Illin’

Who knows what’s wrong with this woman?!? Yes, I feel sort of badly for her as well because clearly, she has some health issues. But also, perhaps group Pilates just isn’t what she should be doing. I would suggest just continue to attend the classes on a regular weekly basis because it’s so healthy and good for you. If you see the woman, try to nonchalantly situate yourself at the other end of the studio to be least affected by her. If she does have a virus of some kind (perhaps gastro related), you don’t want to catch it. Be kind when you do see her, don’t make any negative comments no matter what noises she makes, and just focus on your own exercise. She has every right to participate and attend as you do. The only caveat might be if this woman starts blowing her nose, coughing, sneezing all at once where it’s very obviously clear that she is unwell (careful because allergies can present very similarly), then you may want to say something to the studio manager. I’m sure they have a health policy in place.

FEEDBACK Regarding the cheating husband (Sept. 4): Reader - “One strike and you’re out is your mantra because of six episodes of cheating? I admit that’d be hard to forgive, but others may see it differently. Something was obviously wrong in that marriage but to ditch the whole thing is too extreme, lack of children notwithstanding. “Visits to a marriage counsellor could find out what was lacking that moved the husband to stray and make some changes to put things right.”

Lisi – Let me get this straight – you think I’m being harsh by telling a woman to leave her husband after he cheated on her SIX times in as many years?!? Wow!

FEEDBACK Regarding mom guilt (Sept. 5):

Reader – “I understand how this mom feels - once the words start flowing, you must keep going. There’ll be many interruptions along the way. Some write in the early morning before the family wakes; others write late at night. “Be consistent. Life happens. Don't let this derail you.”