Could you perhaps weigh in on the following situation: My best friend’s son was married in late June of this year. The couple did not register for specific gifts but instead asked for donations towards their honeymoon fund. I opted to give them a gift for their new home as well as generous funds for their honeymoon. I heard through the family grapevine that the kids loved their house-related gift and I was very pleased. Here we are almost five months later, and I have not received a “thank you” note from the couple; in fact, another person had also commented that they had not received a thank you as well. I might be old-school, married 25 years but when we were married, thank you notes were a priority. In your experience, what is now considered a reasonable time to acknowledge wedding gifts?

Wondering

According to my research, three months (12 weeks) is an acceptable timeline for sending thank you notes AFTER a wedding. Personally, I would tack on a week or two for the honeymoon, and for the sake of being generous of spirit, let’s up it to six months. But that’s with regards to any gift given on or before the wedding. If a gift is received AFTER the wedding, best to try to get the thank you card done within those first six months, but better late than never. In your case, you gave your gift on time, and you double gifted (the housewarming and the honeymoon fund), so you are well within your rights of expecting a thank you card within the allotted six months. So…. if you still haven’t received a card within the next month, I think you can gently reach out to your best friend and mention it. It may have got lost in the mail (absolutely possible!); or misplaced in the pile (also possible); or a simple oversight. There’s no harm in asking, if you do so gently.

While walking to class with a good friend of mine the other day, her phone rang. She answered but only heard mumbling. She kept saying hello, but no one responded. Concerned that something was wrong, she called the number back. A woman’s voice answered, sounding startled, and demanded, “Who is this?” My friend responded gently, replying that she was the phone owner’s friend and was worried something was wrong with him. The woman on the phone said, “I don’t know who you are, but you must have the wrong number. My boyfriend doesn’t have any female friends.” And hung up. I heard everything because my friend put it on speaker. Here’s the catch: The “friend” of my friend is actually her boyfriend! They’ve been together for four months and spend a ton of time together. I’ve spent a ton of time with him. Now my friend is freaking out and doesn’t know what to do. What do you suggest? Already Attached

These questions are so upsetting to me – and so common! I do NOT understand why people play with more than one partner at a time, if that’s not what anyone signed up for. I’m not commenting on polyamorous relationships, or throuples; those are mature relationships based on consent of all parties. This young woman more than likely assumed she was in a monogamous relationship with her boyfriend. I’m solid in how I feel about this situation, so my advice is to cut and run. You’re young and you’ve only been together four months. You deserve to be treated with respect and kindness, and NOT to be somebody’s bit on the side. Yes, talk to him first, but don’t let him play you any longer.

FEEDBACK Regarding the angry girlfriend:

Reader – “The letter about the girlfriend who gave her partner the silent treatment without explanation made me smile. I’m fond of saying that I spent the first 10 years of my marriage following my wife around asking, ‘What did I do now?’ and getting no response. While frustrating, I know the reason she never said anything was because she was afraid she’d say something that might be forgiven, but would never be forgotten. “Once I realized that, I just had to let her anger run its course. If something was that important, once her anger subsided, she’d let me know. “We recently celebrated our 50th anniversary.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the concerned mom (Sept.8):

Reader – “Seems crazy to me that somebody who’s old enough to move out on their own, doesn’t have the ability to cook or clean. These are basic life skills which should be taught by a parent to their child over the years.”