My sister met a guy who checked all the boxes. We were happy for her until he told her, after two months, that he didn’t think it was a good fit. However, he never stopped texting her as a friend and a few weeks later, he told her that he wanted to “try again.” She agreed and they resumed seeing each other.

The exact same thing happened again: split, reunite. They went to a destination wedding overseas and had a great time except she saw that he had been texting women in a dating app before and after the trip (not meeting them, just introductory chit-chat). When confronted, he assured her that it was just for amusement.

After the trip, he ditched her again and, unlike the two previous breakups, this time they stopped all communication at her request. After six weeks, he came begging. He tried to explain by saying that he has an insecurity rooted in his late mother’s alcoholism. He described some syndrome where he ends things when they are going great because of a fear that they can’t last, so it’s better if he is in control. He sees a therapist.

She’s moved on and has started seeing someone else. She explained that to her ex. They now see each other as “friends”, but no intimacy. For whatever reason, she likes his company. For him, she is the true love of his life, and he is willing to be the default guy if her new relationship doesn’t work out.

I can tell you that seeing the ex is not affecting the new relationship (two months old). The new guy sees her about twice a week, is career-minded and busy. She is not rushing to be with him.

Here is my question: as stupid as it may seem, should she reconsider the ex? He wants to marry her, has introduced her to his family and says she is his favourite person. I have told him the obvious reasons why he’s not a good bet for a lifelong marriage. He said that his problem is/was inside him, not external so, in the future, other reasons for marriage breakup like younger women, for example, won’t be a problem. He appreciates the sense of security my sister provides, and he won’t ever give it up for anything again.

I know that most people would say she should not trust him. He correctly points out that, in all other ways, he is ideal for her: smart, funny, kind-hearted, willing to move to her home city (new guy won’t).

Do you think it’s possible that they could have a lasting marriage, despite the odds?

Concerned Sib