My sister met a guy who checked all the boxes. We were happy for her until he told her, after two months, that he didn’t think it was a good fit. However, he never stopped texting her as a friend and a few weeks later, he told her that he wanted to “try again.” She agreed and they resumed seeing each other.
The exact same thing happened again: split, reunite. They went to a destination wedding overseas and had a great time except she saw that he had been texting women in a dating app before and after the trip (not meeting them, just introductory chit-chat). When confronted, he assured her that it was just for amusement.
After the trip, he ditched her again and, unlike the two previous breakups, this time they stopped all communication at her request. After six weeks, he came begging. He tried to explain by saying that he has an insecurity rooted in his late mother’s alcoholism. He described some syndrome where he ends things when they are going great because of a fear that they can’t last, so it’s better if he is in control. He sees a therapist.
She’s moved on and has started seeing someone else. She explained that to her ex. They now see each other as “friends”, but no intimacy. For whatever reason, she likes his company. For him, she is the true love of his life, and he is willing to be the default guy if her new relationship doesn’t work out.
I can tell you that seeing the ex is not affecting the new relationship (two months old). The new guy sees her about twice a week, is career-minded and busy. She is not rushing to be with him.
Here is my question: as stupid as it may seem, should she reconsider the ex? He wants to marry her, has introduced her to his family and says she is his favourite person. I have told him the obvious reasons why he’s not a good bet for a lifelong marriage. He said that his problem is/was inside him, not external so, in the future, other reasons for marriage breakup like younger women, for example, won’t be a problem. He appreciates the sense of security my sister provides, and he won’t ever give it up for anything again.
I know that most people would say she should not trust him. He correctly points out that, in all other ways, he is ideal for her: smart, funny, kind-hearted, willing to move to her home city (new guy won’t).
Do you think it’s possible that they could have a lasting marriage, despite the odds?
Concerned Sib
With no malicious intent, I’m going to out you as the ex. Why? Because in your letter, you refer to the woman as your sister, your daughter and then your friend. The ONLY reason why I’m outing you is to point out that you are, naturally, biased towards this working in your favour.
This isn’t personal when I say you need to do some more work on yourself, and no, I don’t think that you and this woman could have a successful marriage. Why? Because sometimes there is too much water under the bridge. Meaning, you’ve set the tone: together, dump; together, dump; together, still phishing (who stays on a dating app “just for amusement?”). Now you want to marry her based on the fact that you won’t be enticed by younger women and that you’re willing to move? That’s not what a healthy marriage hinges on, my friend.
Allow this woman to properly get over you and move on with her life. Then hopefully you can meet someone with whom you can start fresh.
FEEDBACK Regarding looking good (Sept. 3):
Reader – “Yes, they need to start talking. Her weight loss may be making her husband insecure, i.e., he may fear she is now ‘too good for him.’ He may have felt she was with him only because she couldn’t do better. It might even have been a means of controlling her which he now sees he has lost. And the insecurity would be even greater if he is overweight, in which case their lives together may have revolved around food and couch-potato-ing.
“This happens not just with marital partners but with friends when one of them changes old habits, and not just with food but with alcohol and drugs; they used to get drunk together but now one person’s no longer interested in doing so and so they have nothing in common.
“Also, the person who loses the weight changes in ways other than just gaining confidence.”