My boyfriend loves to drink and smoke weed. He has a good job, makes decent money for his age and stage in his career, and doesn’t have many responsibilities. We’re not married and we don’t have kids. And he likes to let loose when he’s not at work. This summer he partied HARD! When September rolled around, he had agreed to cut down, for his own health and well-being. Then a friend mentioned to him that October was Sober October and challenged him to see if he could do it. They decided to do it together and I was excited for both. We had a massive Halloween party, and everyone partied hard. It was a lot of fun, and both guys celebrated their accomplishment because they both refrained from drinking and smoking all of October. Now my boyfriend just drinks and smokes on the weekends, and far less than he used to. My issue is that the entire month he was sober, he avoided intimacy with me. He wouldn’t even make out with me. But now that he’s tipsy, he’s back at it. What gives? No Sober Sex

This isn’t unique to your boyfriend, and certainly no reflection on you. I completely understand that it feels personal, so I’m not diminishing your feelings, but I hope that you’ll give yourself grace by understanding that this is HIS issue, no matter who he was with. Many people suffer sexual anxiety and can only manage with the help of alcohol or drugs. These aids can quiet the nerves and allow you to forget about the feelings of awkwardness and self-consciousness. Talk to your boyfriend and name the elephant in the room. He may become defensive at first but explain to him that you hope to have a future with him and you imagine that during your lives, there will be more than one occasion when he is not drinking or smoking and you don’t want that to interfere with your continued sex life. It’s not up to you to guide him through, but you can be helpful, if he wants it. Start with non-sexual touch, handholding, kissing without it being the beginning of anything else. Talk about what causes his anxiety when he’s clear-headed. Is it a body image thing? If so, discuss it. Is it a performance issue? If so, discuss it. Sexual intimacy isn’t as it’s portrayed on TV or in the movies; it’s rarely pretty, or perfectly graceful. But sex isn’t about what it looks like; it’s about what it feels like. Remind him of that.

My husband and I are not getting along very well these days and I’m trying to figure out what we should do. He seems to think the problem is mine and mine alone. He even told our marriage counsellor that the problem is that I think there’s a problem. According to him, our marriage is “good enough.” Now he’s decided that he’s going to Costa Rica on a two-week holiday to surf and party with a friend of his he knows I don’t like. How is this helpful to repairing our relationship? No responsibility

It isn’t. Your husband is sticking his head in the sand and not confronting the issues. By deflecting, and saying the problems are yours, he’s not taking your partnership seriously. And by disappearing with a pal you already don’t like, he’s just digging an even deeper hole. If you want to try to work on your marriage, ask him to cancel his trip and instead spend the time with you, talking and dealing with the issues in your marriage. If he refuses, he may not be worth the effort. You deserve to be treated with respect, to be loved and cared about; not dismissed.

FEEDBACK Regarding the online sweater order (Sept. 2):

Reader – “I just read the column about the woman who ordered a sweater sized large, but it came supersized. I’d advise anyone ordering online to check the company and where they’re located. Read the reviews. “I have had the same experience, and the company sent me something other than linen. I found out it was from China and they don’t do returns, no matter what effort I put into it!

People need to be informed.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the rich girlfriend (Aug. 31):

Reader – “This young man should run to the nearest exit away from this spoiled brat. If he’s not happy now, what will happen if they marry? She’s not going to change as this is how her parents raised her. Break it off and find a nice young lady that’s not materialistic and has a kind, caring personality. He deserves that.”