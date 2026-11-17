I have two sons, one of whom got married this past summer. My other son is engaged and hoping to have a wedding next fall. I love my future daughter-in-law, and I feel that she and my son have a wonderful relationship. The fact that she is an immigrant, and of a different faith is irrelevant to me; other than seeing it as an opportunity for me to learn and grow. She is a highly educated professional and is also now a Canadian citizen. The problem: I just found out that at my other son's wedding, my brother (my only sibling) met my future DIL for the first time and took it upon himself to provide an anti-immigrant diatribe; ending with "but you're one of the good ones." I am horrified! Both my son and his fiancée are extremely hurt and offended, as am I. The ironic thing is that in his own awkward and inappropriate way, I think my brother was actually trying to welcome her to the family "despite" her cultural background. My brother expects an invitation to their wedding but given his comments and the fact that at least half of their guest list will also be immigrants, my son understandably doesn’t want to include him. How do I handle this? Do I confront my brother, telling him to unscrew his red hat to allow circulation to return to his brain as its clearly oxygen deprived? Or do I say nothing and make up some excuse when questioned why he wasn't invited when other family members will be? If the latter, what excuse do I give? I love my brother, but.... Why do people have to be so mean?

I’m slightly confused both by your letter and your sign-off. On the one hand, you say you think your brother was just being awkward, but you sign off suggesting he was being mean-spirited. You also only offer two solutions: to not invite him and never discuss why; or to rip him a new one in a confrontational manner. If you believe that your brother’s intentions were malicious and unkind, then you can tell him why he won’t be welcome at the wedding, or at any other family event where your son and his future wife will be in attendance. However, if you believe that he was awkwardly trying to be welcoming, you need to have a serious conversation with him about what is and what isn’t appropriate language to use. If he is apologetic and remorseful, then he should be given a second chance AFTER he apologizes to your son and his fiancée, with you present. Hopefully this can lead to a healthy discussion and a future filled with a loving melding of cultures.

Last month, my sister yelled at me, saying I was spoiled and that our parents had always spoiled me. She called me at work, in the middle of the day, apropos to nothing. I was shocked, informed her that I was at work, and hung up. She proceeded to spam call me. A week has passed and she’s started sending me cute photos of her bird on his perch through text, though she’s not saying anything. How am I supposed to respond? Inconsistent Sis

Send your sister a message telling her that you love her, but you don’t appreciate being called at work, and especially to be on the receiving end of a tirade. If her bird pics are her way of saying sorry, tell her that you’d appreciate an actual apology and then you can enjoy her bird’s antics. If she has something she wishes to discuss with you, she needs to approach you in a mature fashion.

FEEDBACK Regarding the unhappy couple who married too young (Aug. 28):

Reader – “When we commit to a lifelong relationship it doesn’t mean the partner/spouse has to always keep the other feeling happy. This isn’t realistic. Your response that they find some counselling that can help them through was wise. The grass may look greener on the other side, but in reality, it may not be. “He sounds like a good guy to me. I know my spouse and I both promised for better or for worse we would be there for each other. Anyone can walk away, blaming age for their unhappiness. Truth is, when you start out young together, like two trees that grow side by side, bend and give a little, they can mature into beautiful trees and family. “Too many buy the argument, ‘I’m not in love anymore, we were too young, you’ve changed, etc.’ If you want it to work out, it can and will.”