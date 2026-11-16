I have an older sister who was born with global delays. I was a newborn when my parents were finally given a diagnosis as to why my sister wasn’t meeting general milestones. Both my parents worked together to help raise my sister (and me and my two younger brothers) to the best of their ability. As we got older, my sister needed more care, which cost more money. My parents agreed that my dad would work harder, since he made more, and my mom would work less. Though this decreased her income, it offset the cost of care for my sister. My father was extremely successful and created a trust for my sister’s care. Two years ago, he died suddenly from an aortic dissection leaving us all devastated and reeling in his absence. My mom, who had always been healthy and strong, suddenly became weak and fragile, and my siblings and I have had to step up. My youngest brother is still in school, and the one in between is currently living in another province, though he plans on coming home. I’m fine so far caring for my sister and my mom, but my husband is expressing concern about my mental and physical health. He thinks the stress is affecting our ability to conceive, and we both are very keen to start our own family. What do you suggest? Up to Me

You have landed in an important role, but not an easy one. Fortunately, your dad had the foresight to create the trust for your sister’s care, and in doing so, alleviated the financial stress for your mom, and probably, thoughtfully, for you and your siblings down the road. Now that your mom is suffering the loss of her husband, the years of caregiving have seemingly caught up with her, and she’s lost all her resolve. The lesson here is that caregiving is not for the weak, and to stay strong, caregivers MUST take care of themselves. This includes both physical and mental health. Your husband may be correct in his assumption that the emotional, physical and mental stress of caring for your sister and your mother are having a negative effect on your ability to conceive. Your body may simply be saying, “I can’t do this right now.” Obviously, I’m not a fertility specialist, so you should consult with a professional, but self-care is hugely important. Show yourself some compassion; it’s not an act of selfishness, but rather a strengthening so you can sustain caring for others who depend on you.

My third husband is younger than me by a decade. It never mattered because by the time we got together, we had both had our children but were still healthy and youngish. I’ve just been diagnosed with a cancer that will slowly decrease my quality of life, but not the length. I don’t want him to be tethered to me; I want him to live his best life. Can I just divorce him without saying anything? I know he won’t leave me on his own. No One’s Albatross

Give your husband more credit than that! This is neither of your first time around. Have a mature, adult conversation with him. Tell him the truth, and your feelings. Hear him out. You don’t want to unnecessarily break his heart. Talk all the options through together. Talk to your oncologist together so your husband knows exactly what your future will look like. Allow him the respect to be in charge of his own future. I’m sorry for your diagnosis. Whatever you decide, do so with mutual respect and kindness. And, of course, get legal counsel.

FEEDBACK Regarding the dead bird (Aug. 28): Reader – “I would’ve done the same thing. Men are practical and assertive. What the boyfriend knew is that a dead animal is filled with bacteria, parasites, maggots, unhealthy body fluids, and he knew to get that off the porch immediately. “It’s also unhealthy for anyone to touch a dead animal. He did the right thing - remove any potential danger, keep people healthy and safe. Later pick it up and dispose of it. “Women are more emotional and see things through an emotional lens. What I dislike is the strong-minded, inflexible women who demand their way is the only way and try to feminize their men. Balance is good. “I’m against the saying ‘happy wife makes happy life’ because this implies ‘it’s my way or I’ll make your life miserable.’ Most men submit. “If I were the boyfriend I’d look elsewhere for a partner. I see the writing on the wall.”

Lisi – Methinks you’re sexist.