I’m in my 60s, never married. I sometimes leave public posts on YouTube Videos, with my opinion about it.

I finished one with, “From Ontario, Canada. God bless.” Days later, I received a reply from a man who seemed nice and said he was a Christian. We started to talk.

Soon, I gave him my email address, and this became a twice-daily ritual. I was relaxed and comfortable chatting with him. He said he wanted to be more than friends.

He asked to exchange photos and sent me one. He was very handsome and told me he was 58.

Next, he sent me a Steve Holy music video, “Good Morning Beautiful.” He had me hooked.

The chats continued and I learned that he was a widower and worked overseas on contract from the United States.

The time difference made it exhausting. I planned my whole day around his calls.

He emailed red roses, said he missed me, loved me and called me “honey.”

Then, the day came: He wanted me to send a $500 wire transfer to his secretary so she could make a business transaction, and he could get paid.

I rationalized: Even if it’s a scam, he’d worked so hard for three weeks, he deserved something.

My bank hesitated, but I assured them this was my responsibility.

Days later, he wanted $500US not CAD... another $200. How could he be so ungrateful? I answered, “That’s it, buddy.”

He tried charm again with a loving video. I said, “I don’t believe you anymore.”

That’s the last I’ve heard from him. I cried. No one’s been allowed this close in a long time.

What now? Practice what I preach, I guess.

Hurt by Scammer