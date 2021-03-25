Dear Readers - Now, in Year #2 of COVID-19, what’s changed within us?

How have we, as individuals, changed in our relationships, personal habits, attitudes, tolerance, and more from the pandemic?

From my window into relationships and personalities through 12 months of advice-seeking letters, here are some observations:

Parents adapted quickly because they had no other choice if their children were being home-schooled or their pre-schoolers needed attention.

Mothers and fathers quickly set up routines that included children’s education, exercise, and family-shared chores. Those children were shown the model of how to respond to emergencies and accept responsibilities.

Still, they missed their friends and teenagers especially missed group socializing and independence. Their moods were hard on themselves and their parents. Those deeply affected should seek mental-health advice/strategies which can be accessed online and free, now.

Young adults used to dating and crowds started to practice restraint, especially if they had vulnerable family members. Some learned to better assess online daters through holding back from in-person meetings until surer of daters’ character and intent.

Couples living/working in close quarters were forced to adjust or be miserable. It challenged their ability to communicate and co-operate. Many sought advice through this column and/or needed counselling sessions from online therapists.

But older singles living alone in the community faced the toughest experience through loneliness - missing personal contact with their adult children and grandchildren, never hugged and often afraid to go outside even masked.

Vaccines are the hopeful change for all of us. The more people who are vaccinated, the sooner we reach herd immunity and can re-adapt to our “new” normal that will still include some precautions. We must trust our science and medical experts to guide us.

The outstanding takeaway from your letters: We are an adaptive society, resilient and resolute. We’ve made it through this year stronger and smarter. We mourn our lost loved ones and will stay the course to honour their memory and make our world safer.