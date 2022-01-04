I’ve been married to my third husband for 16 years. He’s gone from a heavy drinker to an alcoholic (20-25 beers/day). He’s alienated most of our friends/family with his ranting.

He recently sold his business and property so we’d move closer to my son and his family. He’s been critical of my two sons and grandchildren (in their 20’s) but it’s now a bigger problem.

When my younger son was working nearby for a week, I invited all my family for dinner, because we’ve not all been together for several years. I was nervous about my husband’s behaviour but, he offered to help. I cooked and baked all day.

He started drinking over four hours before dinner time. Everyone was catching up but my husband began a tirade about how tattoos are stupid.

All but my husband and myself have tattoos so he was offending them. I asked him to keep quiet but he wouldn’t stop ranting. My older son suggested they leave. So, no one had any dinner. I was furious and realized that my husband cannot accept my family.

Since then, he’s not had a drink and thinks he’s cured. I don’t believe it. My family still won’t visit.

I now take them out to dinner at a restaurant or see them at my son and daughter-in-law’s. I’m heartsick about this situation.

Also, my husband was charged with a DUI and hasn’t been allowed to drive for six months. He’s been dependent on me to drive him around.

He thinks that the whole “thing” will blow over and we can return to “normal.” But he’s disrespected me and my family so much that I don’t even like him anymore.

Regarding “For better or for worse” – what happens when there isn’t any “better” on the horizon?

Fed Up with Ranting Husband