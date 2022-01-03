I’m a 29-year-old woman in love with a handsome, smart man, 33, who has a solid future in a respected profession. But after recently meeting his family, I want to run away as far as possible!!

He’d told them about me weeks ahead: That we’d met online, took time till we met in person, and the relationship grew over the past four months.

I have a good job in social services, am considered attractive, love being out hiking in Nature, as does he, and I usually make friends easily.

But his parents, brother and sister-in-law seemed determined to make me uncomfortable. His mother smiled weakly a few times but other than “hello,” was silent. His father told long-winded jokes, then laughed and kept asking me “did you get it?” to which his brother would laugh.

His sister-in-law never smiled, just muttered comments to her husband. But he was the worst of the lot - rudely provoking me with questions like, “When did you learn that my brother makes a lot of money?” When I tried to change the conversation, he laughed and said, “Yeah, your type never admits it’s all about money.”

I asked my boyfriend to leave then, which he did, but reluctantly. We hardly spoke in the car until he finally said, “They’re my family. I can’t just reject them.”

I can! But does that mean there’s no chance for us on our own? If his family was so ready to make me uncomfortable, how can I ever try to understand them? What kind of grandparents would they be? (I shudder at the thought). What do you advise?

Perfect Partner, Horrific Family