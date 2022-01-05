Dear Readers - Different responses regarding a woman’s fear of her boyfriend’s behaviour to her (December 16):

She wrote - “I’m terrified that if I say anything wrong, he’ll get mad... I shake and beg him to stop and I cry. I’m afraid of him and I don’t know how to leave him. We’ve been together for two years and I’m scared.”

A male reader writes in response:

“The writer doesn’t describe any behavior or attitude or any physical, mental or emotional harm being caused by the boyfriend (no justification for crying and shaking).

“You instantly trash her boyfriend and tell the writer she needs help to get out of the relationship.

“What if the writer’s overreacting to her boyfriend simply being mad or upset?

“There were no reports of abuse or violence from the writer and yet you told her to get help and leave the boyfriend.

“People are allowed to be mad or angry... it seems like she has the issues, not her boyfriend.”

So, there it is. The problem is with the frightened woman reaching out for help and who speaks of not knowing how to leave him due to being scared.

I’ve been responding to letter-writers long enough to know that they don’t write about fear of their partner unless there are reasons. The very brevity of her statement is a clue - no long-winded background, just a nervous cry for help.

This isn’t someone who can easily make an appointment with a counsellor, or discuss going together with her boyfriend.

This isn’t about my attitude towards men vs. women. Any male who’s afraid of his partner, whatever gender, would get the same response from me if fear were expressed.

Here’s what the government of Canada website says about spousal or partner abuse, even when there’s no physical abuse:

“Emotional abuse can include threats and intimidation, demeaning and degrading verbal and body language, control and isolation, subordination and humiliation. Victims may suffer serious loss of self-esteem and experience feelings of shame, anxiety, hopelessness, depression and terror.

Don’t talk to me about, “it seems like she has the issues...”