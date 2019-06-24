I was 26 when I went to work for a big company and was assigned to a senior manager who was 48.

He was a superb teacher, and I advanced to higher jobs where we no longer worked together but we remained friends.

He began to confide in me about his unhappy marriage but did not suggest an affair.

He loved his kids too much to leave and he believed he had to keep trying to stay with their mother.

Our lunch meetings were few and far between because both of us had huge workloads.

Five years later, when I was 31and he was 53, he said he and his wife agreed that they could no longer live together.

He said she’d never agree to a divorce, and he couldn’t push her to do so, as she’d already alienated two of his kids from seeing him once he leaves.

He said he loved me, and if I was willing to accept never being able to marry, he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me.

I agreed. We were together for 28 loving years, till he died at 81, two years ago.

I’m 61 now, a still-healthy and active widow (gym, walking, travel), but terribly lonely. I’ve been reluctant to even consider dating, then recently was introduced to a man through a mutual friend.

I only lasted two dates as he thought I had money to share from my years in executive positions, and suggested I invest in his business.

My brief attempt at online dating was even worse – a scammer who wanted to move in and hinted he’d then own half my house; and a man, late-70s, who wanted a ready-made caregiver since I’d had that role during my partner’s last years.

As I consider my future, I’m haunted by one question: Was I wrong to commit my best years to someone so much older than me?

I wonder: Should young women be warned that such romances inevitably lead to being left without a life companion, just when your own health and energy starts to diminish, and finding another partner for the “golden years” is far more elusive?

Sad and Lonely