I love my boyfriend of (almost) two years.

He has a demanding high-stress, physically exhausting job. On evenings and weekends his favourite pastime activity has always been to drink beer and relax on the couch.

I’m an active person who enjoys going out for happy-hour drinks, evening walks or yoga sessions after work.

I like date-nights, Saturday morning hikes, beach adventures or shopping. But it’s like pulling teeth getting him to go with me, and once we’re out, he’s miserable.

I feel guilty for pressuring him to accompany me when I know it doesn’t make him happy.

We don’t live together, only see each other once a week and on weekends. I’d like to either see him more or move in together.

However, lately I’ve been going over less because I know he’ll guilt me into just sitting and drinking.

Staying at home for hours gives me cabin fever and anxiety.

I love a chill night on the couch with a few beers as much as the next person, but not as much as him.

He feels neglected if I leave him or don’t go over because I want to do something else.

I’ve tried doing a separate activity like puzzles or cleaning in the same room, but he gets annoyed that I’m not right next him relaxing and drinking like he is. It’s causing arguments.

Our relationship has always been like this, but it’s really bugging me now as I get more serious about us having a future.

How do I compromise? I want to take part in activities that make him happy, but I want him to do the same for me.

Am I in the wrong for wanting him to change? I want to make memories with the man I love and not simply exist side by side.

Stuck on a Couch