I was 17 when I had my first serious relationship. We were high school seniors who really believed we were in love and would end up together. I went to a birth control clinic and we had no worries.

When he dumped me at 19, I felt devastated. He said, “Don’t be stupid, we were just kids.”

It took me years to trust any guy again. I had college flings and some random short-term relationships when I travelled… until I met my second “forever” person while working in another city.

We had very different backgrounds – mine is urban, university-educated, my father is a professor, mother a social worker.

His background is rural, father unknown, mother on social assistance, he’s worked in a trade since finishing high-school.

We connected passionately. He never said “love” to me, though I said it to him. But he looked after me, helped me, wanted to see me every day and I felt the same way. It wasn’t just about sex. We needed each other.

But after five years that included some huge differences in views, massive arguments, break-ups, and desperate attempts from me to reconcile, it ended.

I moved back to the other side of the country, because I couldn’t bear to be near him and without him.

I’m 33 now and feel empty and confused. I don’t want to date, but I do want to meet someone. I don’t use dating sites and apps but am left wondering if someone out there will love me.

Did these two torn-away relationships ruin my chances?

Starting All Over