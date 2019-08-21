I’ve broken off with the married man with whom I’m in love, though he’s also in love with me.

I know that he’ll never leave his wife and their three children, and I respect and love him more because of his loyalty and responsibility to them.

We didn’t intend to have an “affair,” but working closely on a project caused us both to see and admire qualities in each other that drew us close.

His wife of 15 years is a good person (I knew her years ago but we were never close friends). She hasn’t changed or grown intellectually in the same way that her husband has.

She’s a good mom and a devoted wife, and his feelings for her are mostly gratitude and him caring about her and protecting her. He’s told me that he doesn’t love her.

We tried to talk our way out of an affair but ended up finding a time and place to be together sexually a few times.

It was so perfect, that I knew I couldn’t do it anymore because it would break my heart every time he’d leave.

So, now I’m alone. I ended all contact with him, explaining my reasons. He’s in pain, too, but offers me no other choice than to keep meeting secretly.

I’m 37, single after a couple of serious relationships of a few years each. Did I do the right thing for me?

Alone Again