My sister-in-law recently confided to me that she’s been having a secret affair with a carpenter who’s been working in her house for several months.

He’s the sole person working on a renovation project while her husband (my brother) works.

I’d been asking for a time to see how the renovation was going, but she kept putting me off with excuses.

A couple of week ago I called to say I was in her area and coming with coffee and muffins. She sounded panicky, saying she’d meet me instead.

She rushed over and confessed to cheating.

She said she doesn’t want to break up her marriage but her husband goes early to the gym then works late, then he’s tired by 10pm and goes to bed.

She begged me to not tell my brother anything. She says that the carpenter made her feel like a woman again, but there’s no thought of a future together.

She’s ashamed now and says she’ll end it but she can’t just drop the project without explaining why to her husband.

I’ve always liked her a lot, and love my brother but know he’s a workaholic and not the romantic type.

Do I keep listening to her stories now that she’s sharing details with me, or tell my brother?

Too Much Information (TMI)