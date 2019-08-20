An old friend of my elderly aunt (I’ll call her “Jane”) told me that she’s unable to contact Jane because her partner had a falling-out with this friend and won’t let her speak to Jane.

When I call, he always answers the phone and also dials for her. She doesn’t seem able to use the phone independently, but always speaks to me.

I’ve visited and dropped in unannounced four times over the last few years and have never seen anything worrisome.

My aunt attends an activity centre three days weekly, which she enjoys. She wears clean clothes, the house is well kept, and when I arrived unannounced she had her lunch, including meat, potatoes and vegetables.

The local health unit recently checked out her functioning and said that she doesn’t have dementia. She does forget things and struggles to find words.

She’s 86, uses a cane and a walker.

Her partner has asked me in the past if I could have her near me should anything happen to him (he had medical issues at the time.)

Her friend who used to visit tells me that Jane had no money in her wallet, and was afraid to purchase anything. She says that Jane doesn’t say things that her partner wouldn’t like.

I’ve never seen them together but I’m never alone with Jane. Her partner has daughters who didn’t take kindly to Jane, who had no children of her own.

I’m the closest, almost only relative she has left, but live six-hours’ drive away.

How should I proceed? Can I talk to the police?

Concerned Niece