I’m 33, working full-time, mother of two children, married for ten years to a man who earns a lot but works very long hours and is often too busy or too tired for sex.

I rarely travel alone but got invited to a work-related conference, held in another city. I decided to go since the children would still be at school then, and my Mom could babysit till their father came home.

My seat on the plane was next to a man who gave me a friendly hello. When he ordered a glass of wine he asked if I’d join him. I accepted, and he paid for mine, too.

The rest of the flight was full of easy conversation, flattery from him, and a feeling I’d almost forgotten about feeling attractive and admired.

He offered to share his taxi with me when we landed.

He was married, too, yet I seemed to lose all caution about what was happening. Since I was too early for the conference, I said nothing when the taxi stopped at his hotel and he invited me to join him.

Two hours later, I took a cab to my own hotel. I later sat through the dinner and welcoming speeches asking myself how what I’d done would affect my life back home.

Three months later, I’m still not sure.

I never heard from that man again though he knows how to reach me. I haven’t allowed myself to contact him.

But I’m at a loss about what those stolen hours say about my future.

Am I, contrary to my upbringing and values, now susceptible to repeated cheating? Am I just lonely because my husband’s always working or tired?

Or am I with the wrong man and need to break up my family in order to find a happier life?

Brief Encounter