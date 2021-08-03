Married for 33 years, I gave everything. I loved him, his family, his easy-going attitude, simple ways and style.

I was ambitious, driven, a hard-worker. I made many sacrifices to put a roof over our heads and a comfortable life. I kept thinking he’ll change. He’s very religious. We haven’t had a weekend to ourselves in all this time.

Today, we don’t have a relationship, don't even talk. He has never tried to improve himself, earns a below-par salary. I now dislike everything about him.

He sits on the couch, talking on the phone that I pay for, giving advice, but unable to achieve anything. He’s absent from our children emotionally and mentally, and doesn’t have a conversation with them.

I’ve asked for a divorce, he’s said "Well, half of what you have is mine." He has no interest in seeking counselling help though I beg him.

He insist that we go to church together for a good show. He boasts to his sibling that he has everything that he needs, secretly sent money, gifts. They think he’s the breadwinner in my home. I’ve grown to dislike them.

I’m so disappointed with me, I have no happiness in my life. I often feel deep sadness; I’m accused of having someone else in my life. He cannot accept that I’m successful, yet he has full access to my bank accounts. I’ve even topped up his RRSP during the years.

I’m full of regret, while my husband enjoys the finer things of life. He has no desire to help out with the kids or anything around the house or get a full-time job.

I’ve messed up my life. How can I start to get some self-help?

Disappointed in Me