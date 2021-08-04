I’m a woman, 44, divorced five years ago from my then-husband of 13 years. I’m very happy in my second marriage of three years.

I’ve read/heard so many other stories that start this same way, that I’ve been wondering why these marriage breakups happen so often within similar ages.

Why do couples get so focused on what’s been going wrong in their marriages that they’d rather split than keep trying? Were there ways to handle those problems that could’ve kept us together, still loving and happy?

I met my ex-husband at 24, he was 26. We had an immediate connection. I’d just graduated college and excitedly started my first job. He was working in his family’s business.

Then I got pregnant and he was against day care until a child was three.

I was immediately overwhelmed by the reality of being home with a baby most days. I loved my daughter and the son who followed her, but I was missing myself.

He followed his father’s routine of extended work hours whenever needed, which was often. I was lonely, he was frustrated, as I had little passion in me at day’s end.

Why didn’t we know this was a recipe for closing down, over resentment, frustration?

My mother gave me old-school advice to be grateful that my husband provided a good living, didn’t chase women, and I should have regular sex even when I didn’t want it.

I suggested counselling but he went with me reluctantly. He didn’t think he was doing anything “wrong.” He loved the kids, and said he loved me. I was just numb in response.

When the kids went to day care I got a good job and plunged into it. My husband was upset whenever he had to leave work to get the kids and feed them snack until I returned. He started golfing on weekends whenever possible. Sex was infrequent. We were growing apart.

By the time I said “divorce,” we both knew it was coming. The kids were in school all day and we foolishly thought they could handle our split because we both loved them.

I don’t want to go back to that time and certainly not to that marriage. But I wonder what couples should think about and discuss before they get into these situations.

Your thoughts, please.

Reflective Divorcee