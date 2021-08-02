I’m a man in my 40s, raised by somewhat strict parents. I was mostly happy though always lonely. I was very smart, still am, but never reached my potential... I can't get traction anywhere.

After a half-decade or more of rebel-rousing in my late teens/ early 20s, I went back and graduated post-secondary from a great school. Every demon I may’ve picked up, I tackled head-on and hard.

Yet, I’m taken advantage of in almost every employment and/or social setting I'm in, despite being unafraid to articulate unfair situations.

The problem is that I now see things for what they really are, including that my family’s been pulling many of the strings to marginalize me. Triggered memories now reveal a dark side of lies and betrayal by people closest to me.

The typical story would be me being a victim of sexual or physical abuse but my situation is not that. It's more diabolical or even psychological abuse.

I now remember that the first vicious lie/rumour/accusation started about me around 10 or 11. I definitely know that a family member was involved with it! It was kept from me until it followed me to a job of 10-plus years. That caused a bigger flood of memories returning to me during pandemic isolation.

I’ve cast several family members out of my life, calling them out for what they are, and telling them to keep away. The one to whom I offered to speak frankly, openly and reasonably, hasn't replied months later....

What should I do? It’s unnatural to be victimized this way by one's own family!

I’m hesitant to get DNA testing and analysis. I haven’t felt ready to learn that it's my unbeknownst biology that's led my life to be one of perpetual slights and sickening, disturbing treatment.

Strictly Anonymous