When I was 18, I met a married man (step-cousin) who treated me like a princess. I saw him at family events. He always teased me saying that one day we’d be together.

I heard he got married when I was at university, and a few years later I graduated and married my then-boyfriend. By 30, I had three children and a predictable life. My husband and I got along well, though he wasn’t a passionate man.

When my former admirer saw me, he repeated that we’d end up “together.” He asked my cousin where and when I shop and “accidentally” met me several times.

He’d talk about his feelings for me and I liked the flattery. He convinced me to leave my husband, we both divorced, and my ex and I had a co-parenting schedule of alternate weeks.

It was a mistake. My new husband turned out to be a controller - about where I went, who I saw, how I raised my kids, everything.

My ex-husband soon saw how unhappy I became. He was kind enough to not be disgusted with me, and encouraged me to get counselling to regain my confidence and decide my own future.

Then my husband suddenly died. He’d had a heart condition that was never diagnosed. I was shocked and grieved for him but also for myself and the mess I’d let happen.

I need help deciding where I go from here. Our children have openly said that they’d like their parents to get back together. I’m still in counselling.

Your thoughts?

Sad and Lost