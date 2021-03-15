I always knew that raising teenagers would have difficult moments, but now that I’m in the midst of one that’s hurting my child deeply, I don’t know how to handle it.

She’s experiencing her first break-up and the feelings from rejection are dragging her down to the depths. It’s as if she’s decided it happened because she’s unlikeable.

She’s 15, and “dated” her boyfriend for 15 months, even through the pandemic. He’s in a grade higher and, when schools were open, they’d meet for lunch every day. Later, he’d come home with her and hang out.

By the time of Covid lockdowns, they were already in our family bubble. My husband and I went along with it because the boy’s family was also small and let our daughter visit there (mostly outdoors and masked).

They’ve both been respectful of each other and there was no obvious reason to interfere. They’re also both good students and encouraged each other to study.

Now, my daughter’s like a wounded animal - listless, almost hiding from me.

I’ve even had to bathe her, as she started neglecting her own hygiene. She said, “What for? Nobody wants me anyway.”

It’s sad but also shocking to see how vulnerable a teenager can be - going from confident and proud of how she’s handling a first relationship, to deflated, depressed and, I fear, on the edge of emotional despair.

We talked to the boy’s mother to ask if she knew something we should know about what caused the break-up.

She was sympathetic but said he only told her that, since he was working harder and hoping to get accepted after next year to a University far away, he felt they should have some space between them, or the move would be too hard on her.

Well, he certainly recognized her deep sensitivity, but didn’t understand that his sudden cut-off to their previous closeness, while still in the same city with the same friends, would be devastating.

How can I help her before her reaction becomes more extreme?

Very Frightened Mother