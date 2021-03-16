My wife and I are seeing a therapist regarding problems in our marriage. Basically, I’m an upbeat person, and my wife’s negative.

Though her mother was often moody and withdrawn, during dating and engagement my wife seemed a happy, well-adjusted person, while not as enthusiastic generally as I am.

After our first child was born, she changed. She breastfed the baby and cared for her but was rarely joyful. I, on the other hand, would come home and swoop up our daughter and do everything to make her laugh.

I privately asked the doctor who was a long-time friend of my wife’s family if he thought she was having a post-partum depression, but he said no, it was just her personality, like her mother.

Ten years later, he’s been proven right. There’s always a negative slant to her outlook. Our daughter’s school grade is never good enough, “she can do better,” is what’s said. A birthday gift from me is “excessive.”

I often don’t want to go home after work, knowing she’ll bring me down with her half-empty view of everything that I see as half-full with room to get better.

But I can’t leave my wife because it might mean having my daughter grow up with more of the negativism and less of my influence the other way.

So, how do I deal with the therapist’s view that my “overly-enthusiastic” attitudes are part of what drives my wife to react in the opposite way?

Can being positive really be a detriment to a happy relationship? Is the therapist just taking my wife’s side instead of helping our marriage?

Confused