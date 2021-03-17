This guy I started dating is the best person I've ever met. He made me so happy, which is rare for me because I have a history of depression and suicidal thoughts. I dealt with my problems before we dated, but I only was “fine.”

With him I genuinely felt happy. We were friends for a few months, talked for a month, then dated for just over two weeks.

He’s in a really bad place mentally so I said we should pause us while he works on him, though I just want to be with him.

But he needs to work on himself first before we can be together. I feel selfish if he's prioritizing me when he should be prioritizing himself now.

We still text every day and FaceTime. He said that he doesn't think our having sweet moments and being physical could hurt him. He still wants to have our makeup Valentine's Day because ours was really short. (He wanted to take me somewhere but had no car).

I said No to having sweet moments and being physical after the makeup Valentine's Day because if we still act like we did when we were dating, what's the point...?

I have to say no to being with him when that's all I want. I feel it’s my fault because, when we were just talking, I was a little pushy and said he should ask me out.

I’m okay waiting for him, if I get to be with him eventually, but what if he doesn't return to me?

I told him this and he said he’s terrified of making false promises, because he’s made them in the past and that’s been a struggle for him. But right now, he fully intends to return to me, and his heart is mine.

How should I help him? Is it better if we aren't friends at all? Or should I just pull back more and text him less?

I don't know how to give him the time he needs without leaving him and I can't do that.

He said he's afraid to lose me and I told him he wouldn't so I’m trying to do what's best for him.

Confused