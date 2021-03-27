My son who’s 12 has told me and his father that he’s gay. His five close boyfriends also say they’re gay. They’re in Grade 7 at a small private school and are online all day. They’re often talking about all being gay.

We’re unsure how to respond. We don’t have a problem with him being gay if that’s so. We just don’t want him to feel he has to conform with his friends.

I haven’t spoken to the other mothers, so I don’t know what they’re feeling or saying. I’m pretty sure that one of the boys is gay but it seems odd that the others are suddenly sure of it. Or are they afraid that if they don’t go along with it, they’ll lose these friends.

My son’s sexual orientation doesn’t change the way we feel about him. We do want him to be true to himself.

So, if he’s gay, it’s not an issue/problem for us. I just don’t feel sure he really believes he is.

How do we talk to him about this?

Delicate Discussion