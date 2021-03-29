Eight years ago the love of my life was convicted of crimes and sentenced to 11 years in prison. I supported him in all possible ways for the three years it took to get to trial.

Then the next application for sentencing took another year or two. It was one of the hardest things I ever had to endure but my love for him was so strong.

When he went to the penitentiary, we had a couple of “touch” visits, which was amazing after not touching/hugging someone you love for four years, seeing him only through glass or talking on the phone.

Then suddenly he turned on me abusively, stopped calling or writing. When he did it was so mean.

That was two years ago. I’ve never known why or what happened. It took two years for me to realize he’d broken up with me. I’d known him for 18 years!

He’s now living free in a half-way house. He’s been reaching out on Facebook but I’m so angry I can’t accept that he’s still not begging for forgiveness.

He’s living with a transgender man now. I’m not educated on that enough to even know what that means.

I can tell he cares for this person though, based on his posts.

I messaged him and asked straight out if he was gay the whole time or only coming out now. He read my message and blocked me! My best friend says it means he’s 100% gay now. Is he?

Broken-hearted