Several months ago I opened my husband’s work laptop by accident (we have the same laptops) and noticed a flurry of instant messages between him and a female co-worker.

The messages were innocent enough including jokes about work, so I wasn’t alarmed but surprised that they exchanged messages day-long every day.

I closed the laptop and didn’t think much more about it.

Last week I borrowed his phone (with permission) to read a social media app I don’t have. While scrolling I noticed that the same female co-worker was texting him.

Out of curiosity/jealousy I tapped alerts and was shocked to see that they also texted each other day-long, every day, even on weekends, going on for quite a while.

I confronted him about it, and he swears he only switched to texting because he didn’t want to use his work laptop in case his messages about the management team were being watched.

I was honest and said it made me uncomfortable that he was texting her so frequently, even if about work gossip.

I’ve promised to be a better listener and ask more about his challenges at work. He’s promised to be more respectful of texting boundaries.

I feel guilty now that I might’ve made a big deal out of nothing, because I trust my husband completely. Would I’ve have felt the same if it was a male co-worker? I feel I dented our relationship because of my insecurities.

My Own Fault