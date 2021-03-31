Despite some excellent years with my wife of over 20 years, our marriage has been sour for a very long time. Even before we had children, intimacy was scattershot. This escalated after children arrived.

There’d be regular “freeze-out” periods lasting months, when she’d call me an idiot, undeserving, disgusting, that I made her skin crawl.

These periods kept lasting longer. Her hobbies take her away from home 10-to-20 hours a week and she complains that she’s had to sacrifice too much to marriage.

She’s even told our children that “studies show that people are happier when childless.”

I do the cooking; she criticizes every meal and the mess I leave. Everything’s defined by its cost to her, not its value. She provides no emotional support to me or our children. When called upon to support people in times of grief, she’ll avoid it at all cost - including my parents’ and siblings’ funerals.

About 12 years ago, after several years of rejection, I gave up on sex. After three years, she blamed me, saying I “didn’t try anymore.” After my heart attack, I received a single kiss the day after.

That was a decade ago. After I recovered, lost weight and regained my health, she made a brief motion to resume intimacy, but I no longer trust her. To the six years of little-to-no sex I’ve added 10 years of none.

What precipitated the final break was being told that I “didn’t deserve it (sex)” which was a painful realization that this was transactional sex.

We now sleep in separate rooms. She blew up claiming that I “didn’t try anymore.”

I’ve never quit anything in my life but I’m ready to quit this marriage. Now she’s talking about leaving with the kids because I’m angry all the time.

I suggested marriage counselling. She said, “What’s the point?” but has reluctantly agreed. Is this now a waste of time?

Utterly Rejected