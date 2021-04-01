Readers’ Commentary Regarding people having a harder time celebrating positive happenings in their life (March 11):

“This is true for me and my partner, mid-thirties, expecting our first child at the end of April. While we’re very excited for this momentous occasion, a little grey cloud hangs over us.

“Because of the pandemic, my spouse has been unable to attend any doctor appointment or ultrasounds; we’ve been unable to attend prenatal classes in person; can’t visit the hospital where I’ll give birth; and can’t fully celebrate with all our friends and family.

“There’s a difficult choice in only allowing immediate family into our home to meet our baby.

“While we know others have these restrictions, we feel very alone.

“Yes, we could celebrate digitally but most of our older relatives aren’t tech-savvy. There are online prenatal classes but no opportunity for comradeship with others experiencing the same thing.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to afford a private 3D ultrasound so my spouse could glimpse his daughter but think how many families cannot do this.

“While we know we’re making the best choice for our family’s safety, it’s extremely difficult to tell a new grandparent they must wait even longer to meet their grandchild (they’ve been understanding so far).

“I know we’re more fortunate than many. But I won’t deny or downplay the experiences that we soon-to-be parents are having (and also missing out on).”

Pregnant in a Pandemic