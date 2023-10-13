I’m a husband who loves my wife. We met in our 30s; we worked in different companies but in the same building. We married within a year. I’m now 52, she’s 54, and I love her as much as ever.

But she no longer wants to have sex, though that was previously a strong bond between us. I’m hurt and confused.

I want to reconnect with the romantic, loving and sexual drive of my wife. But I don’t know how to deal with her changed attitude toward lovemaking.

We rarely argue, equally enjoy a good tennis match together, enjoy dinners out with just us two, or with a few closest friends.

I still find her very attractive in every way, and have told her so many times.

We didn’t have children. That was mutually agreed when we dated, due to both being in time-consuming jobs that we’d worked hard to achieve.

For me, going home to be with my wife was always a delight: We shared our stories of the day, and at least weekly, enjoyed sex together.

Asked why she’s now avoiding it, she says only that she’s “over it (sex),” is “done” with her menopause, doesn’t need to see her doctor, and just wants to get on with life.

I’m stumped. We used to talk about anything and everything. What do you advise?

No Reason for No Sex