I’m a grieving daughter, 48, whose father has died at 79, but has unexpectedly left a hurtful past behind.

I received a phone call from a woman I’ve never met or heard about, who called to wish me condolences. She said that she and my father had once lived together for a year, in another city. I said that can’t be true because my parents were married till my mom died at 74.

Then I remembered. My father did leave our home for a year when I was age nine, and he’d been offered a better job out west. He’d call every Sunday at 4 p.m., and me and my brother would wait by the phone. My mother baked cookies for us to eat right after the call, and said that she’d already talked to “your father” earlier that day.

However, the woman who claimed to have lived with my dad said that was a “no-divorce” agreement my parents had, which maintained the lie that he was living on his own. When she said that theirs was a passionate romance, I was done with the conversation and hung up, devastated that my early family life was built on a lie.

I told my brother what I’d heard, but he said, “Forget it. Dad came back after that year, that’s all that matters.”

But is it? Is this why I still feel insecure in my own marriage, after 22 years? Or why his weekly “Guys’ Night Out” leaves me lonely and sometimes mistrusting? Also, did my mother’s stoic acceptance of my father’s year away (whatever else was happening) leave me fearing abandonment?

My Father’s Affair