I married a man almost twice my age when I was 35. I loved him. I found him handsome, charming, fun, funny, powerful and affectionate. He had lived a full life; he was married twice before, with two children from his second marriage. His first wife had died from an aggressive cancer that came out of nowhere. His second wife had an affair but thought she could stick around for the perks from my husband’s then-extremely successful company.

He didn’t agree and divorced her. It was ugly; she was bitter; and the children got stuck in the middle, sadly taking her side. They stopped all communication with their father, and he only gave them what was court ordered. Without any extras or excess, both his ex-wife and the children lived comfortably.

When I found him, he was sad, but extremely successful with a burning fire in him to live the rest of his life fully. He says I brought that out in him, once our togetherness overrode his sadness.

We lived a very full life including lots of travel, adventure, and fun. We lived high because he could afford to. We owned several homes and bounced between three when we weren’t travelling. Life was fabulous.

And then the same cancer that took his first wife, took him. Also aggressively, seemingly from one day to the next. He had changed his will long before, shortly after we got married 20 years ago, to reflect me as his main inheritor, with some funds for his children. We also agreed that if he should die before me, that I would make a significant attempt at getting to know his grandchildren (if there were any), and I would have monies set aside for them.

It’s been a year since his death, and none of my attempts to reach out to his children, regarding his grandchildren, have been acknowledged. I feel I’ve tried everything, even getting the help of a lawyer, informing the children of the money set aside for their children. Still nothing.

Obviously, it’s their loss, not to have had a relationship with their father/grandfather, a man filled with love. And now they’re losing out on large financial gains. But there’s only so much I can do.

What do you think?

Widowed