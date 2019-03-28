I’m a woman in my late-40s whose husband, 55, suddenly declared that he wanted a divorce. There’s another woman in his life - younger and eager for the lifestyle we once had, of travelling and living in different countries.

I guess he never really got over those years. Since he can work online and still earn a very good living, he’s doing it again with someone else.

We had a very happy marriage until he got the wanderlust back. I had a solid job and loved our home and community, and showed no interest in picking up stakes yet again.

So, he looked elsewhere and before I knew it, he was planning his exit.

Now, I’m looking for a fresh start here where I have a home, my life feels solid, and I’m respected in my work.

I also have a comfortable circle of devoted friends and some close relatives to share major holidays, all living nearby.

My ex and I didn’t have children together, but a couple of my friends have wonderful young children to whom I’m a caring “aunt.”

So instead of being a sad divorcee, I figure I’m still a fortunate woman with a fine future ahead.

But I’m unsure how to launch my “new” approach to socializing. Do I go online to find male companionship or are there mostly only two options: dating for sex or marriage?

Do I let my men friends at work know that I’d be happy to have dinner after work sometime, rather than go home and eat alone? Or will that send wrong signals to them that I want an affair? I don’t.

What about my image… do I dress more casually to signal a “less attached” profile now that I’m no longer married?

Rules for Starting Over