I’m a man, 57, who most people think is early-40’s (I’ve always looked younger than I am). Because of this, now that I’m single after a long marriage, it’s hard to date.

I’m also very young at heart. Growing up I was undiagnosed with ADHD and a severe anxiety disorder. So my social skills were always behind my age and I progressed slower than my peers.

I didn’t marry and become a father until I was 40 and now have two teenagers I co-parent, sharing custody with my ex-wife. I take the same medications as my son for ADHD.

I’m considered the “Cool” dad because I don’t tell Dad jokes and I play video games. Often the same ones my teenagers play.

I’m an avid technologist in Software Development and earn a six-figure income twice the normal family combined income.

I was heavily influenced by the 60’s and am somewhat of a counter-culture rebel (in a fun way) and still a free spirit with some hippie, love-humanity-attitude, but I don’t do drugs.

I’ve reached the point where I’m completely comfortable in my own skin. I talk to almost anyone freely and easily. I don’t fear chitchat because I genuinely enjoy talking to and meeting people.

The challenge now is this: Due to my working downtown only younger woman express any interest in me.

I have grey hair, but am fairly good looking, but I don’t start any flirting, I just genuinely talk to them (as I do most people), usually make them laugh and treat them with respect.

But I never ask them out. I’m not against any age-gap in adult relationships, and I’m not against having more children, but I figure they’d prefer dating someone closer to their age.

I rarely share my true age because to be honest, I like the attention, and I know I won’t ask them out.

I’m underwhelmed with online dating sites and so when my ex-wife has custody I happily entertain myself at home.

However, I’d like to date again but have no idea what to do. My ex-wife pushed out my friends, and then kept hers. I’m slowly rebuilding a social network but it’s tough where I live and meeting viable singles is nearly impossible.

I don’t like contrived scenarios so I’m struggling to find a way to meet a confident, spunky woman with a great sense of humor.

Calendar age doesn’t matter (Helen Mirren has to be one of the sexiest women alive). However, considering most in my family live until their 90’s and I’m very healthy, I’d prefer someone as healthy as me, which means someone closer to my age or younger.

Deceptive Age