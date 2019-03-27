I met a girl last summer, we just hung out, both never showing any real interest in each other.

Finally, on New Year’s Eve, I made out with her. I started liking her and texting her more.

She’d suggest going somewhere in a group, never one on one.

When I’d talk to her in person she’d be so shy, never talking the same with me as she does with my guy friends. I realized that she liked me.

I never told anyone my feelings. When she asked one of my friends, he didn’t know. He asked what she thinks of me. She said she does like me.

I didn’t know any of this until a rumour spread that we have a thing together. She got mad and asked me if I was spreading the talk.

Her friend even asked what happened on New Years and all I said was, “We just kissed.”

She’d told me before the semester started that she has to focus more on school so I didn’t text or Snapchat her much. I was pretty mad about these B.S. rumours being spread about us, which I didn’t start.

But when I asked her the next weekend to come out with my friends and hers, she said she might be going somewhere else. The next week we weren’t even texting each other.

Finally, I asked if she wanted to come to a house party. She replied, “We’ll see,” but didn’t respond again until the next night when the party had already started, saying she had to study.

I decided then not to talk to her anymore but I still like her and don’t know how she feels about me.

I know it’s hard for her to hang out even with her girlfriends because of school and the hard program that she’s in.

I still want to talk to her but it’s hard over text and Snapchat. I just need to see her in person so I can talk with her and then start messaging again.

I’m not sure she knows that I do still like her or even that I did.

Confused