I met a man three months ago and from the first moment, the sparks flew between us! He wanted to see me whenever possible, even daily after work. After three such evenings, he was staying over at my place.

Nothing like this ever happened to me before and I couldn’t resist. Two weeks flew by and he was talking about a future together.

Things then slowed down a bit because he said he was involved in a huge work project, but he stayed close through frequent texts, talked on the phone, and he’d “slip away” from the office early, to see me and make love, then go back to work “into the night.”

I trusted every word because I was so in love and believed he was too.

I always called him on his cell, but one day I noticed he’d called me on a different number, so I just called back through it on my “recents.”

A woman answered. She sounded young, not the older executive assistant he’d described. But I was sure she knew about me so I said my name.

The person on the phone asked, “Who are you?” I asked the same question back. She said she’s “the wife of”…. and named my boyfriend!

I said I’m his girlfriend. And then I said I had no idea that he was married.

It took only a few minutes for us to check our calendars and realize that when she’d travelled to a professional women’s two-week forum and cruise, was when he met and started an affair with me.

I told her there was never a hint to me that he was married. And I apologized to her, though we were both devastated.

She said that she was leaving him immediately, moving out that same day while he’s at work.

She accepted my apology and said she hoped that I was smart enough to realize he’d do the same thing to her. I know she’s right.

I gave her a few hours to leave while I cried my heart out. Then I phoned him to say that I know he’s married and never want to see or hear from him again.

I changed all my contacts and blocked him from everything possible.

How can someone seem so gentle, trustful and loving and prove to be a lying rat?

The Other Woman