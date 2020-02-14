For me, the following story from a reader about Love and what it takes to convey it, is the best Valentine’s inspiration I can give to us all:

I’ll leave that to commercial purveyors of those items.

Dear Reader’s - Today, Valentine’s Day, is a holiday long associated with romance, and gifts related to arousal (lingerie, perfume, chocolate).

Reader – “I’m a woman who became upset with my physical self when I reached my late-40s.

“Suddenly, I experienced menopause, with its hot sweats that required me to change the bed sheets in mid-sleep, with the slowdown of my libido, and with the appearance of age lines on my face.

“I used to be self-confident, upbeat, and active. But edginess and discontent became apparent whenever my partner and I discussed almost any topic.

“The result was increasing tension between us.

“When the pipes burst during a cold spell, and the car needed expensive repairs, I’d be gloom-and-doom and resent his attempts to cheer me.

“Fortunately, even I couldn’t put up with the changes in me. I finally went to my family doctor, then a menopause specialist and followed whatever advice worked for me.

“I returned to the fitness routines that had kept me energized and positive in the past.

“I found a counsellor whom I felt “got” me and helped me (the first one I tried was not a good “fit” so I persisted in my search).

“With huge gratitude, I came to once again realize how lucky I am to be loved by my partner, to live a full life as parents, friends, and lovers together, and to grow old with him.

“We still have some house/car problems, I still have worry lines, our two daughter keep us busy trying to guide them wisely.

“But we’re a loving team again.”