Readers Commentaries on Living with Narcissists! (January 22):

Reader #1- “I was married to a narcissist for 20 years. No official diagnosis, because whenever a counselor/psychologist would suggest he was the problem, he wouldn't return. But through the years, I recognized the patterns, did research, and concluded what he was.

“We separated when our daughters were approaching tweens/teens.

“While I once wanted to protect them from their father's emotionally abusive behaviour, now I see it’s necessary that they learn what toxic behaviour looks like, and develop their own tools to manage it.

“I never disparage him to them, but when they’re upset about one of his outbursts, or feeling he only cares about himself, I listen/guide them to recognize what a healthy relationship with a father should look like. I encourage them to call him out on his behaviour that hurts them. If it’s ever severe enough that they can't manage it on their own, I do step in and speak with him on their behalf.

“A caution: Narcissists are very effective at using guilt and punishment to keep people close. If the letter-writer’s daughter adores her father, she’s going to be very susceptible to that guilt, feeling she’s not good enough.

That’ll affect her other relationships. The mother needs to make her daughter aware of that pattern so she doesn't go through life feeling like she’s the problem.

“Narcissists prey on those who were groomed by other narcissists, perpetuating a cycle.”