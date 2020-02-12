My mother-in-law’s a wonderful woman, very kind, brave, compassionate, smart, incredibly giving, and helpful.

My sister-in-law has mostly been quite nice to my family and me. Unfortunately, she's gained over 100 pounds through 20 years. Instead of admitting her weight problem and actively taking better care of her health and wellness, she considers it a sickness, takes many medications, and blames “stupid” doctors.

She chooses a very poor diet and moves less and less. Now, she’s decided to retire this spring, in her early 50's. She blames her company for penalizing her for retiring early, though they’ve made great efforts to accommodate her.

She’s also decided to move back to her mother’s home (my mother-in-law) to be looked after. She says she can't afford to support herself and has no other choice, though she’s held a well-paying job for many years.

My MIL is almost 80. She’s spent many years looking after other people (as a nurse, full-time mother of four kids, and 24/7 caregiver to my father-in-law, for two years before he died).

My SIL expects her mother’s round-the-clock care, instead of taking charge of her own health. I'm concerned that she’ll drain what little energy and vitality my MIL has left.

I think my SIL’s plans are lazy, selfish, and unfair. I’ve asked my husband to call his mother immediately.

Is there anything we can do to stop my SIL from destroying her mother’s life?

Worried Daughter-in-Law